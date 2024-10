videoDetails

DNA: Will Salman Khan Ask Lawrence Bishnoi for Forgiveness?

Sonam | Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:06 PM IST

After the murder of Baba Siddiqui, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name surfaced, causing turmoil in the film industry. Somy Ali, Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend, is reportedly shaken by the situation and wants to have a secret video chat with Lawrence. Bishnoi is demanding an apology from Salman regarding the blackbuck poaching case. Could Somy Ali be preparing to ask for forgiveness on Salman’s behalf?