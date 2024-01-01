trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705077
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: World politics will change in 2024!

Sonam|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:46 PM IST
Follow Us
This year, elections are going to be held not in one or two countries but in more than 50 countries of the world, that is, the people in more than these 50 countries will elect a new government. India is also among these countries. Lok Sabha elections are to be held in India this year, for which all the political parties of the country have started preparations. In 2024, the question that will remain on the lips of the people of more than 50 countries of the world is 'Whose government this time'?

All Videos

Deshhit: J&K Police Announces Cash Rewards For Information On Terrorism
Play Icon14:27
Deshhit: J&K Police Announces Cash Rewards For Information On Terrorism
Taal Thok Ke: 'Temple is the path of mental slavery' RJD puts up posters in Bihar
Play Icon41:11
Taal Thok Ke: 'Temple is the path of mental slavery' RJD puts up posters in Bihar
Taal Thok Ke: 'Ram Mandir project hijacked...', says Shivsena leader in debate
Play Icon10:1
Taal Thok Ke: 'Ram Mandir project hijacked...', says Shivsena leader in debate
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over RJD's Controversial posters on Ram Mandir
Play Icon9:12
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over RJD's Controversial posters on Ram Mandir
Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA
Play Icon2:26
Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA

Trending Videos

Deshhit: J&K Police Announces Cash Rewards For Information On Terrorism
play icon14:27
Deshhit: J&K Police Announces Cash Rewards For Information On Terrorism
Taal Thok Ke: 'Temple is the path of mental slavery' RJD puts up posters in Bihar
play icon41:11
Taal Thok Ke: 'Temple is the path of mental slavery' RJD puts up posters in Bihar
Taal Thok Ke: 'Ram Mandir project hijacked...', says Shivsena leader in debate
play icon10:1
Taal Thok Ke: 'Ram Mandir project hijacked...', says Shivsena leader in debate
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over RJD's Controversial posters on Ram Mandir
play icon9:12
Taal Thok Ke: Politics over RJD's Controversial posters on Ram Mandir
Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA
play icon2:26
Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA
DNA Video,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,hindi news live,zee news tv live,DNA,Lok Sabha Election 2024,loksabha election 2024,2024 Election,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,2024 Lok Sabha election,2024 election india,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,2024 election prediction,2024 elections,america election,Elections in Pakistan,world politics 2024,2024 elections in 50 countries,Russia,PM Modi,Biden,world news,India elections,election in these countries,