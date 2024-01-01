videoDetails

DNA: World politics will change in 2024!

Sonam | Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:46 PM IST

This year, elections are going to be held not in one or two countries but in more than 50 countries of the world, that is, the people in more than these 50 countries will elect a new government. India is also among these countries. Lok Sabha elections are to be held in India this year, for which all the political parties of the country have started preparations. In 2024, the question that will remain on the lips of the people of more than 50 countries of the world is 'Whose government this time'?