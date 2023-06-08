NewsVideos
DNA: Wrestlers' agitation on the assurance of the Sports Minister...On Hold

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Wrestlers Meets Anurag Thakur: The protesting wrestlers had a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for 6 hours today. After which now wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the government has given assurance. We will not hold any demonstration till June 15.

