DNA: Yamuna Cleanup or Political Stunt? Delhi’s Toxic River

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

Amid mounting political protests over toxic foam in the Yamuna River, Delhi BJP’s recent demonstration attracted attention. With grand invitations to CM Kejriwal and Atishi, the protest seemed more theatrical than aimed at resolving the pollution crisis. Is the Yamuna cleanup being overshadowed by political stunts?