videoDetails

DNA: Yogi- The new fire brand leader of BJP?

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 11:18 PM IST

The picture on the ground is opposite to what Arvind Kejriwal has been creating since last week regarding Yogi Adityanath. The ground reality is that in 2024, there is no one more useful than Yogi for BJP and Prime Minister Modi. There is demand for Yogi in every state and every seat. Yogi is the choice of every candidate. Everyone wants Yogi's rally to be held at their place.