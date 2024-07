videoDetails

DNA: Yogi Vs Maurya in Delhi!

Sonam | Updated: Jul 27, 2024, 02:40 AM IST

There is a lot of talk that there is a tussle going on between CM Yogi and Deputy CM Maurya... Amidst these reports, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has reached Delhi for the NITI Aayog meeting. ..Deputy CM Keshav Maurya is also in Delhi..So does this also mean that the fight between the two has now come to Delhi?..Does this also mean that now reconciliation between the two will be achieved only by making them sit in Delhi? ?