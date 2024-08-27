videoDetails

DNA: Yogi's warning to Hindus!

Sonam | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 12:36 AM IST

If we divide, we will be divided, we will remain united, we will remain noble… This statement of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being discussed a lot… but why has CM Yogi given such a statement? Has CM Yogi Adityanath given a message to the core voters of BJP that there is no need to divide? Is CM Yogi trying to tell his vote bank divided in the Lok Sabha elections that such a mistake should not be made again? Is CM Yogi making such statements to spoil the caste arithmetic of the opposition before the by-elections in UP?