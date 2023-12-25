videoDetails

DNA: 'You can also call Fatima...', says Anju in Interview

| Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

DNA: Ever since Anju came to India from Pakistan. Since then the question in everyone's mind is why Anju has come back? Will Anju go back to Pakistan? It has been many days since Anju came to India from Pakistan, since then these questions are arising in everyone's mind. But today Anju answered all these questions to ZEE NEWS. Anju has given an interview for the first time after returning from Pakistan. In which Anju has revealed every secret which crores of Indians want to know. Now listen to Anju's story in her own words.