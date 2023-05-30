NewsVideos
DNA: Your 2000 notes will be changed without fuss

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Zee News has done Operation Pink after the ban of two thousand notes. They are also giving guarantees to the people who bring bundles of two thousand rupees each. Bring as much black money as you want and take back gold in return.

