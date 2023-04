videoDetails

DNA: Your mobile phone turns 50

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

On 3 April 1973, the first mobile phone was launched in the world. American engineer Martin Cooper made the first mobile call from 6th Avenue in New York for the first time. The name of the company that made the first mobile phone was Motorola and its weight was up to 1.100 kg.