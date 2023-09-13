trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662054
DNA: Your TV-fridge...will be 'junk' in 10 years

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
In our country, people also keep the belongings of their ancestors safely. Many of you may still have a TV or a radio, which your father might have bought and despite it being damaged, you might have kept it safely. We Indians have the mentality that once we buy something, we use it until it is no longer worth repairing. But do you know that under a new Scrap Policy, the government has fixed the expiry date of 134 electronic items including Mobile Phones, Laptop, Fridge, TV, AC.
