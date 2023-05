videoDetails

DNA: YouTuber dies while doing dangerous stunt

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Famous YouTuber Agastya Chauhan of Uttarakhand has died a painful death in a road accident. Agastya Chauhan was riding a bike at a speed of 300 km per hour on the Yamuna Expressway near Aligarh. He started making videos on the bike running at high speed, due to which his balance deteriorated and Agastya died on the spot.