DNA: Zee News Exclusive Ground Report from Palestine after Israel

|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War Updates: Zee News is the channel which is reporting inside Palestine in the Israel-Hamas war. While Vishal was reporting in the West Bank of Palestine, a violent mob of people opened fire. People are angry with Israel's attacks in Palestine. Earlier news came that Israel had attacked Hezbollah positions. In which three terrorists of Hezbollah have been killed.
