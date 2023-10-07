trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671957
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Zee news on new route of Kailash Mansarovar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
In Hindu religious texts, Mount Kailash has been described as the home of Lord Shiva. Mount Kailash is also described in Shiv Puran, Matsya Puran, Skanda Puran… Mount Kailash is a place which is revered by Hindus and is also the biggest center of faith. That's why Shiva devotees go on Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. There is a GOOD NEWS for Shiva devotees...in the coming time, devotees will not need to go to China for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. And only by staying in India, Shiva devotees will be able to have darshan of their deity.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Bollywood Celebrities on ED's radar!
play icon10:33
DNA: Bollywood Celebrities on ED's radar!
DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
play icon11:52
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
play icon1:20
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations
play icon1:27
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations

Trending Videos

DNA: Bollywood Celebrities on ED's radar!
play icon10:33
DNA: Bollywood Celebrities on ED's radar!
DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Reality check' of caste survey report in Bihar
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
play icon11:52
Deshhit: Russia's big attack on Canada!
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
play icon1:20
Mission Raniganj Public Review: Akshay Kumar Acted Fearless In this daring Rescue Thriller
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations
play icon1:27
Thankyou for coming public review: Despite Star Turns, The Film Falls Short Of Expectations
new road to kailash mansarovar,Kailash Mansarovar yatra,kailash mansarovar new route,Kailash Mansarovar,Mount Kailash,kailash darshan,Kailash Parvat,kailash mansarovar darshan,Kailash Yatra,Kailash,kailash mansarovar yatra 2023,how to do kailash darshan from india,Kailash Mansarovar Road,kailash mansarovar darshan ke liye new route news,mount kailash darshan,kailash mansarovar yatra new route news in hindi,kailash mansarovar route,DNA,Sourabh Raaj Jain,