Do you know how much do people in the world pay for Internet monthly packages | Zee English News
The Internet is everywhere. We can’t imagine a day without Internet in our lives. But do you know how much do people spend on the daily Internet packages worldwide. According to Datareportal, a total of 5.03 billion people around the world use the internet – equivalent to 63.1 percent of the world’s total population.
The Internet is everywhere. We can’t imagine a day without Internet in our lives. But do you know how much do people spend on the daily Internet packages worldwide. According to Datareportal, a total of 5.03 billion people around the world use the internet – equivalent to 63.1 percent of the world’s total population.