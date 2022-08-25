NewsVideos

Do you know how much do people in the world pay for Internet monthly packages | Zee English News

The Internet is everywhere. We can’t imagine a day without Internet in our lives. But do you know how much do people spend on the daily Internet packages worldwide. According to Datareportal, a total of 5.03 billion people around the world use the internet – equivalent to 63.1 percent of the world’s total population.

|Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
The Internet is everywhere. We can’t imagine a day without Internet in our lives. But do you know how much do people spend on the daily Internet packages worldwide. According to Datareportal, a total of 5.03 billion people around the world use the internet – equivalent to 63.1 percent of the world’s total population.

All Videos

Deshhit: T Raja in jail due to fear of Owaisi?
34:37
Deshhit: T Raja in jail due to fear of Owaisi?
144 floor high Meena Plaza at UAE is the tallest building ever to be demolished
144 floor high Meena Plaza at UAE is the tallest building ever to be demolished
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
6:52
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
Agenda India Ka: Zelensky's 'challenge' to Putin
30:27
Agenda India Ka: Zelensky's 'challenge' to Putin
IAF continues to use helicopters for relief efforts in flood-stricken Rajasthan and MP
IAF continues to use helicopters for relief efforts in flood-stricken Rajasthan and MP

Trending Videos

34:37
Deshhit: T Raja in jail due to fear of Owaisi?
144 floor high Meena Plaza at UAE is the tallest building ever to be demolished
6:52
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
30:27
Agenda India Ka: Zelensky's 'challenge' to Putin
IAF continues to use helicopters for relief efforts in flood-stricken Rajasthan and MP
Internet,