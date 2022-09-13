NewsVideos

Does Google's Android 13 code hints at the rumored Pixel foldable device?

The first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta has been rolled out by American tech giant Google and developers have already uncovered code that hints at a pair of upcoming devices. According to The Verge, these devices include the rumoured Pixel foldable and a new 'Pro' tablet. In a Twitter thread, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared code screencaps that refer to the unfolded and folded states of a device called 'Felix'.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 01:00 PM IST
