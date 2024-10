videoDetails

Rajneeti: Govinda 'Golikand' - What Really Happened?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

Bollywood was shaken today after news broke that actor Govinda had been shot. Fans prayed for his recovery while rumors began swirling about the incident. How did Govinda get shot, and what is his current condition? Find out the truth behind the incident in this exclusive inside story.