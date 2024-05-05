Advertisement
Does Owaisi want to instigate Muslims for votes

Sonam|Updated: May 05, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, 'Muslims in India are being treated in the same way as Jews were treated during Hitler's time.' In such a situation, the question is arising, are the Muslims of India scared? Or are the Muslims of the country being scolded for the Lok Sabha elections? Watch the country's number one debate show Taal Thek on this issue.

