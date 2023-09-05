trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658452
Does Pakistan see any danger in Rohit's bat?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
India-Pakistan match in asia cup 2023 will be on 10th. This is causing unrest and fear in Pakistan. Pakistani fans say that alarm bells have rung for Team Babar. Watch this special report
Mention of 'Bharat' in ASEAN Summit invitation, after President now 'PM of Bharat' on PM's card
play icon3:11
Mention of 'Bharat' in ASEAN Summit invitation, after President now 'PM of Bharat' on PM's card
How Jinping-Biden got trapped in the matter of a small chip before the G20 Summit!
play icon7:14
How Jinping-Biden got trapped in the matter of a small chip before the G20 Summit!
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
play icon0:52
Why did CM Yogi Adityanath suddenly meet PM Modi?
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
play icon12:3
DNA: Complete history from 'Bharat' to 'India'
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed
play icon19:9
DNA: Generic Fraud of branded pharmaceutical companies..Exposed

