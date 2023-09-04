trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657522
“Don’t waste time in court, show them power of ballot” Chilkur Balaji Head Priest on Udhayanidhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
While speaking to ANI on Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated’ remark, the Head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, Rangarajan requested the people of Tamil Nadu to show them the power of the ballot. Furthermore, he added that Sanatana Dharma has seen the worst invasions in this country, it has seen destruction and a lot of demolition and all sorts of atrocities against people who follow Sanatan Dharma yet it is still surviving in this country.
