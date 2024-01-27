trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714544
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Donation of Rs 3.5 crores to Ram Lalla so far in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Follow Us
A record number of devotees are arriving in Ayodhya to have the darshan of Ramlala. From January 23 till now, offerings worth Rs 3.5 crore have been made to Lord Ram.

All Videos

Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi
Play Icon2:16
Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar may resign today!
Play Icon4:59
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar may resign today!
Top 100 News: Bihar Political Crisis | Nitish Kumar
Play Icon9:22
 Top 100 News: Bihar Political Crisis | Nitish Kumar
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kaal Bhairav from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon2:21
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kaal Bhairav from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:17
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi
play icon2:16
Delhi Weather Update: Air pollution increases again in Delhi
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar may resign today!
play icon4:59
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar may resign today!
Top 100 News: Bihar Political Crisis | Nitish Kumar
play icon9:22
Top 100 News: Bihar Political Crisis | Nitish Kumar
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kaal Bhairav from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon2:21
Today's Astrology: Know the glory of Kaal Bhairav from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:17
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign