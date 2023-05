videoDetails

Don't get confused on 2000 notes...'Up to 20000 notes can be changed at a time'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:42 PM IST

According to the Reserve Bank, the Rs 2000 note will remain legal tender, but now it will be taken out of circulation. Notes can be changed in the bank from May 23. Former DGM AK Mattu told that you can get up to 20 thousand notes changed in one go.