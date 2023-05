videoDetails

Don't mistake me as a pilot...DK Shivakumar's show of strength makes the high command tense

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

DK Shivakumar is currently holding a meeting with Congress MLAs in Delhi. Through this meeting, he is demonstrating his strength in front of the high command. The Chief Minister's screw is still stuck in Karnataka.