Double Murder In Budaun: Heavy Police Deployment Outside Deceased Children's House

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Watch: n the wake of a double murder in Baba Colony near the Mandi Samiti outpost in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, heavy police presence surrounds the residence of the deceased children. The incident, which claimed the lives of two young victims, resulted in the perpetrator being fatally shot by law enforcement in a retaliatory encounter.

