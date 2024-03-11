NewsVideos
Double Murder In Delhi's Chirag Area: Father And Son Stabbed To Death In Neighbor Dispute, WATCH

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Shocking incident near Kumhar Chowk in Chirag Delhi as a 55-year-old man named Jai Bhagwan and his son are fatally stabbed amid a dispute with neighbors. Watch the video for more details.

