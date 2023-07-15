trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635733
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Double trouble on Delhi! IMD issues heavy rain yellow alert

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Delhi Rain Alert Today: Due to heavy monsoon rains in Delhi and release of water from Hathnikund Dam, there was a rise in the water level of Yamuna. Due to which flood like situation has arisen in Delhi. Meanwhile, there is a possibility of double trouble in Delhi. Amid the increased water level of Yamuna, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains for Delhi. Know in detail the complete weather update of Delhi in this report.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
play icon7:7
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
play icon10:13
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
play icon11:27
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
play icon7:44
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
play icon5:51
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
play icon7:7
Watch exclusive ground report from Delhi's Ring Road amid flood
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
play icon10:13
Jam Gate of ITO Barrage opened, water expected to reduce
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
play icon11:27
Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark, reaches 207.74 Meter
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
play icon7:44
Poisonous snake seen in flood water in Rajghat
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
play icon5:51
PM Modi attends Banquet Dinner in France
Delhi Rain Alert Today,delhi weather alert today,Delhi Floods Update,delhi floods today,delhi floods live,delhi floods 2023 live,heavy rain,Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi today,rain yellow alert,rain yellow alert in delhi,rain alert in Delhi,imd alert,imd alert today,imd alert delhi,IMD Rain Alert,IMD Yellow Alert,imd yellow alert delhi,Monsoon,monsoon 2023,weather update today,yamuna river in delhi today,Yamuna water level,Zee News,