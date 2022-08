Downpour wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, several trees uprooted

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru on August 29. Several trees were uprooted. According to IMD, light rain is expected to continue on August 30.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

