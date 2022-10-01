NewsVideos

Dr. Amal Paul explains some interesting stats about heart diseases

|Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 02:00 AM IST
Listen from the eminent doctor on what he has to say about heart-care

All Videos

'Rishi Sunak Come Back' trends in the UK as Liz Truss fails to control inflation in the country
'Rishi Sunak Come Back' trends in the UK as Liz Truss fails to control inflation in the country
India jumps to 40th place on Global innovation index, leads world in ICT services exports
India jumps to 40th place on Global innovation index, leads world in ICT services exports
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Crore
Day 6 of Navratri 2022: Tarot Prediction for 1 October | Know, lucky color, Tips
Day 6 of Navratri 2022: Tarot Prediction for 1 October | Know, lucky color, Tips
Arvind Kejriwal released the “Winter Action Plan” to control pollution in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal released the “Winter Action Plan” to control pollution in Delhi

Trending Videos

'Rishi Sunak Come Back' trends in the UK as Liz Truss fails to control inflation in the country
India jumps to 40th place on Global innovation index, leads world in ICT services exports
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Crore
Day 6 of Navratri 2022: Tarot Prediction for 1 October | Know, lucky color, Tips
Arvind Kejriwal released the “Winter Action Plan” to control pollution in Delhi