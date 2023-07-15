trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635848
Dr Harshvardhan targets Arvind Kejriwal government on drainage in Delhi

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Dr Harshvardhan on Delhi Floods Update: Due to heavy monsoon rains in Delhi, there was a rise in the water level of Yamuna river. Due to this, there has been heavy water logging in the surrounding areas. Meanwhile, Dr. Harshvardhan was seen sweeping the streets. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Dr Harshvardhan targets the Arvind Kejriwal government over drainage in Delhi. Learn what said something.
