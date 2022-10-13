हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Dr. Utsa Basu shares his learnings on heart care
|
Updated:
Oct 13, 2022, 03:56 PM IST
Patients should be aware of what is happening
×
All Videos
11:44
Delhi News: AAP leader Gopal Italia has been taken into custody
5:25
PM Modi Himachal Visit : Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Himachal
1:1
Salman Khan से बोलीं एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन- क्या आप पीड़ित महिलाओं के भाईजान नहीं बन सकते?
0:53
फिल्म Thank God के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर पहुंचे Sidharth Malhotra
7:46
Desh Superfast: Hijab Ban Case Sent To CJI Bench
Trending Videos
11:44
Delhi News: AAP leader Gopal Italia has been taken into custody
5:25
PM Modi Himachal Visit : Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to Himachal
1:1
Salman Khan से बोलीं एक्ट्रेस शर्लिन- क्या आप पीड़ित महिलाओं के भाईजान नहीं बन सकते?
0:53
फिल्म Thank God के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर पहुंचे Sidharth Malhotra
7:46
Desh Superfast: Hijab Ban Case Sent To CJI Bench
Heart-Care,