trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645911
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dream Girl Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha Opts For Ethnic Look At Mumbai Airport

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Bollywood diva Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at Mumbai Airport as she returned to the city after the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Akelli’ at the ‘Jaagran’ festival in Delhi. She donned a pink and white printed floral suit. The actress rocked her casual avatar with comfort and elegance.

All Videos

Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:56
Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Termed Restoration Of Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership As Victory Of Truth Over Falsehood
play icon0:40
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Termed Restoration Of Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership As Victory Of Truth Over Falsehood
Raghav Chadha roared in the Rajya Sabha!
play icon13:44
Raghav Chadha roared in the Rajya Sabha!
Parliament membership restored... Now Delhi's bungalow will also be returned!
play icon0:32
Parliament membership restored... Now Delhi's bungalow will also be returned!
play icon1:49
"BJP Has Been Exposed" Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hit Out At BJP After Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership Restoration

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
play icon4:56
Badhir News: Amit Shah introduces Delhi Service Bill in Rajya Sabha
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Termed Restoration Of Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership As Victory Of Truth Over Falsehood
play icon0:40
HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Termed Restoration Of Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament Membership As Victory Of Truth Over Falsehood
Raghav Chadha roared in the Rajya Sabha!
play icon13:44
Raghav Chadha roared in the Rajya Sabha!
Parliament membership restored... Now Delhi's bungalow will also be returned!
play icon0:32
Parliament membership restored... Now Delhi's bungalow will also be returned!
play icon1:49
"BJP Has Been Exposed" Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Hit Out At BJP After Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership Restoration