trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692473
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Drilling starts from above the tunnel in Uttarkashi

|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Big news is coming out about Uttarkashi Tunnel.. Now the rescue team has started boring from above the tunnel.. Let us tell you that the blade of the agar machine got stuck in the pipe.. Laser cutter in cutting. Is also being used. Earlier, international tunneling expert Dix said that only 9 meters of debris was left in front of 41 workers. The blade of the auger machine is broken in the tunnel and is being removed.
Follow Us

All Videos

'9 meters of debris left in front of 41 workers' says Arnold Dix
Play Icon13:57
'9 meters of debris left in front of 41 workers' says Arnold Dix
Larieb Hashmi inspires by Atiq Ahmed
Play Icon4:4
Larieb Hashmi inspires by Atiq Ahmed
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
Play Icon5:47
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
Play Icon1:33
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
Play Icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops

Trending Videos

'9 meters of debris left in front of 41 workers' says Arnold Dix
play icon13:57
'9 meters of debris left in front of 41 workers' says Arnold Dix
Larieb Hashmi inspires by Atiq Ahmed
play icon4:4
Larieb Hashmi inspires by Atiq Ahmed
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
play icon5:47
Mumbai terror attacks changed India’s security infrastructure
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
play icon1:33
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Players Seeking To File Lawsuit Against Netflix | Zee News English
play icon3:56
"Auger(Machine) Is Broken" International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix On Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops
uttarkashi tunnel collapse,uttarkashi tunnel news today,landslide in uttarkashi tunnel,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel collapse news,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi tunnel hadsa,Zee News,rescue update,Hindi News,trending news,41workers update,auger machine blade,plasma machine,