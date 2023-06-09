NewsVideos
Drone attack in Russia's Voronezh, many buildings damaged

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, there has been a drone attack in Voronezh, Russia. During this, many buildings have suffered heavy damage. Know what is the latest update in this report.

