Drone found flying near PM Modi's house, SPG gives information

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
PM Modi House Drone: Shocking news related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to the fore. Drones have been reported seen over PM Modi's residence. SPG has given this information. Police is taking strict action against the news of drone.
