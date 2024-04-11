Advertisement
Drone to conduct Medical Tests?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has achieved huge success in use of drones in cancer screening. ICMR sent tissue samples for testing in between surgeries. The drone covered the distance of 37 kilometers in just 16 minutes. With the help of this, doctors were able to find whether the tissue was cancerous or not.

