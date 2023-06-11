NewsVideos
Drone will put the wisdom of teabags, there will be no electricity theft in UP

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
The Yogi government has found a better way to stop electricity theft in UP, now the drone of the electricity department will stop the daily electricity theft.

