Drug smugglers died in Jalandhar! International smuggler arrested

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Punjab, where the black trade of drugs is not only hollowing out the youth, but through this, a conspiracy is also being hatched to ruin the future of the youth... The strings of this conspiracy are connecting with Pakistan. Jalandhar Police has arrested International Drug Mafia Joga.

