trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680912
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Drugs worth Rs 16 crore recovered from Maharashtra's Solapur

|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Maharashtra Drugs Case: A huge revelation has been made on drug smuggling in Solapur, Maharashtra. Drugs worth about Rs 16 crore have been recovered from Solapur. The drugs smuggler has also been arrested in this case. Know the whole matter in detail in this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
play icon1:11
UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
play icon7:41
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon1:25
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
play icon1:40
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon4:5
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?

Trending Videos

UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
play icon1:11
UN calls out for humanitarian truce in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
play icon7:41
Israel launches continuous attacks on Gaza
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon1:25
Pakistan Connection behind death sentence to 8 Indians in Qatar?
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
play icon1:40
Palestine makes huge claim on Israeli army
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?
play icon4:5
Is Pakistan behind the punishment of 8 Indians in Qatar?
maharashtra drugs case,maharashtra drugs news,drugs racket in maharashtra,16 crore drug smuggling case,Solapur,solapur news,solapur drugs,solapur drug factory,solapur drug seized,solapur drug smuggling news,drugs smuggling,drugs smuggling in solapur,drugs smuggling in maharashtra,maharashtra 16 crore drugs smuggling,16 crore drugs racket,16 crore drugs racket in maharashtra,16 crore drugs racket in maharashtra news,solapur breaking news,Breaking News,