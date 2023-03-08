NewsVideos
Drunk drivers will perform 'catwalk' if caught by Bhopal Police | Zee News English

|Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Drunk drivers will perform 'catwalk' if caught by Bhopal Police | Zee News English Drunk drivers beware! if caught, you may need to perform a 'catwalk' for the police in Bhopal. If you are drunk and driving on the roads of Bhopal be ready to serve a catwalk at police check points. The police have drawn white lines at various checkpoints across the city, and any driver suspected of being drunk must walk along the line, lifting their legs at least one foot above the ground.

