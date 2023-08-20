trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651089
Drunk youth climbed on mobile tower, police came and then

|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
This young man climbed on the mobile tower in Hazira, Gwalior and kept him confused for hours... The young man, who was intoxicated with alcohol, reached about 50 feet on the mobile tower... When people caught sight of him, there was a stir.. Within no time, the police also reached there... On seeing the police, the drunkard started threatening to jump down... Sometimes he would hang on one hand and sometimes he would lie down on the lattice of the tower... When trying to talk to the young man When done, he said that first get his mobile back, otherwise he will jump.
