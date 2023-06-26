NewsVideos
During 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Promotional Event, Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Meet With Fans

Jun 26, 2023
Out for the promotion of their film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were met with a sea of fans at a promotion venue. Dressed in a stunning green-cut-out dress, Kiara blew kisses at her fans. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan clicked selfies with some of his lucky fans.

