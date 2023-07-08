NewsVideos
Dutch PM Mark Rutte Resigns, Government Collapses In Migration Row

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:22 PM IST
The coalition parties could not agree on an immigration strategy, which led to the fall of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's administration on Friday.

