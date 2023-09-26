trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667275
EAM Dr S Jaishankar holds meeting with United Nations General Secretary António Guterres

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on September 25 held a meeting with United Nations General Secretary António Guterres. The meeting was held at the United Nations Headquarters. Posting on X, EAM informed that he discussed India’s G20 Presidency’s contribution for UN’s sustainable development agenda. Earlier in the day, EAM also held a meeting with UNGA President Dennis Francis. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation for a week-long visit to New York. He will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26.
