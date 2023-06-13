NewsVideos
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar and other foreign delegates visited Sarnath Baudha Sthal in Varanasi, UP on June 13. G20 delegates arrived in Varanasi for a three-day meeting under India’s presidency

