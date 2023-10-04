trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670645
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Vice-President of Dominican Republic Raquel Peña

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on October 03 met Vice-President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Peña in Delhi. Both leaders held bilateral talks. "Discussed further strengthening of our bilateral ties, especially in trade & commerce, education, defence, space and renewables. Exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues as well," said EAM.
