EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
EAM Dr S. Jaishankar as he attends the inauguration of the IHCL Skill Centre in Narmada, Gujarat. In his address, he highlights the growing significance of the region, with people from all over the country visiting the Statue of Unity. Dr Jaishankar encourages hotel companies to set up establishments, commending IHCL for its commitment to establishing both a hotel and a skill centre.

