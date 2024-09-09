Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Cylinder, matchsticks…gunpowder…evidence of conspiracy in Kanpur!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Is a big conspiracy being planned against the trains? These questions are being raised after the allegations of three conspiracies hatched on the railway tracks in the last one month. The latest case is from Kanpur last night. Where once again the possibility of a big conspiracy has been raised on the Anwarganj Kasganj route. The conspiracy which came to light after the discovery of gunpowder-like material in LPG cylinder petrol, matchsticks and sweet boxes on the railway track. It was good that the cylinder placed on the track bounced and fell in the fields far away instead of exploding and the conspiracy hatched against the Kalindi Express failed.

