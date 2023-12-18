trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700326
EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Qatar PM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 05:42 PM IST
8 Navy Officers Detained in Qatar: Today, on the occasion of Qatar's National Day, Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar congratulated the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. However, till now there has been no news of any apology in the case of 8 Indians. Qatar's Emir grants amnesty to prisoners on National Day.

