EAM S Jaishankar Meets His Malaysian Counterpart Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir | New Delhi | Indo-Malaysia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 07 met his Malaysian counterpart Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir in New Delhi. Both ministers will co-chair the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting.
