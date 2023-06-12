NewsVideos
EAM S Jaishankar welcomes foreign delegates for G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
The G20 Development Ministers' Meeting will be held in Varanasi on June 12. G20 delegates arrived in Varanasi for a three-day meeting under India’s presidency. EAM Jaishankar welcomed foreign delegates for G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will also chair the Development Ministers’ Meeting. A new roadmap for development of global agriculture in 20 developing countries will be prepared during the meeting.

